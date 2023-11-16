Formula milk, also known as baby milk or infant milk, is manufactured food designed for feeding babies and infants under 12 years of age. It is available in powder and liquid form. According to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, Formula milk is a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk. Homemade Baby Formula: What Is It and Why You Shouldn't Make DIY Formula Milk.

Origin of Formula Milk

In 1865, the first known commercial infant formula was invented in Germany. It was made with cow’s milk, wheat flour, malt flour and potassium bicarbonate. It was invented by chemist Justus von Liebig. He grew up in a community where food was in short supply and, therefore, had a passion for improving nutrition for others. In the late 1800s, there was another invention called evaporated milk, which was the main breast milk alternative used until the 1950s.

Varieties of Formula Milk

Nowadays, numerous different types of baby formulas are available in the market. They either come in powder form, which is mixed with water and are also available in liquid form, which comes in ready-to-feed bottles. The widely known types of baby formulas are cow’s milk-based, extensively hydrolysed, hypoallergenic amino acid-based, soy-based and specialised formulas. The cow’s milk is easy to digest and makes up about 80% of all formulas sold. The extensively hydrolysed formulas are comparatively more expensive than other formulas. Hypoallergenic amino acid-based formulas are suitable for babies who have severe food allergies. Soy-based formulas don’t contain lactose; the specialised formulas are for babies with certain diseases or disorders. Baby Formula Alternatives: From Soy to Cow Milk, Can You Feed Other Types of Milk to Infants?

Though experts recommend breastfeeding as the optimal way of feeding, some women are not able to breastfeed due to certain reasons. Therefore, formula milk is important, and hence, it has gained popularity.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).