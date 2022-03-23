Quetta [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Demanding a greater role in the legislative processes of the province, women representing several major political outfits in Balochistan urged their respective parties to issue tickets to women candidates during elections, says a media report.

The convention was being held on the topic of "Local Government System, Government Challenges and Opportunities for the Future" jointly organized by Aurat Foundation and South Asia Partnership, Daily Times Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | Taliban Shuts Afghan Girls' Schools Just Hours After Reopening.

"This initiative would help strengthen democratic system and give rest of the world a message that women are given equal opportunities by the political parties of the country," a member of the convention was quoted as saying.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Balochistan President Zulaikha Mandokhel, Pakistan people's Party's (PPP) Kulsoom Iftikhar, Balochistan National Party-Awami's (BNP-A) Fatima Baloch, Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Shania Khan, and former women councilors Nargis Mustafa, Zubeida Parveen, and Fazeela Baloch spoke on the occasion, the report said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here’s How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

BNP Member of Balochistan Assembly Shakeela Naveed Dehwar said that Women Parliamentarian's Caucus Forum has played an active role in legislation regarding women and that more women representatives could further improve it.

She further said that the development goals could be easily achieved by making the local government system financially autonomous, the report said.

Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson, Commission on the Status of Women, Balochistan, said that women were playing an active role in all walks of life, including the political arena.

The development comes at a time when crimes against women in Pakistan are on the rise.

According to the last year's 'Global Gender Gap Report 2021', Pakistan ranked 153 out of 156 countries on the gender parity index, that is, among the last four. It ranked seventh among eight countries in South Asia, only better than Afghanistan. Pakistan's gender gap has even widened by 0.7 per cent points in 2021 compared to 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)