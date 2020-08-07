Milwaukee, Aug 7 (AP) Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the event's organisers.

Daily screening began last week for people working at the Wisconsin Center in preparation for the August 17-20 convention, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus.

The Journal Sentinel reports the staff at the Wisconsin Center “followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens,” the center district said in a statement. (AP)

