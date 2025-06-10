New York, Jun 10 (AP) World shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on China-US trade talks that could have a huge impact on the global economy.

Germany's DAX lost 0.7 per cent to 24,006.38, while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.2 per cent to 7,779.45. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3 per cent to 8,858.01.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Travel Ban Takes Effect Amid Growing Chaos Over Immigration Raids in Los Angeles.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent.

A second day of talks was planned after US and Chinese officials met in London on Monday for negotiations over various issues. The hope is that they can eventually reach a deal to reduce painfully high tariffs against each other. Most of the tariff hikes imposed since US President Donald Trump escalated his trade war are paused to allow trade in everything from tiny tech gadgets to enormous machinery to continue.

Also Read | India Would Strike Deep Into Pakistan if Provoked by Terror Attacks, Warns EAM S Jaishankar.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent to 38,211.51, yielding most of its earlier gains, while the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.6 per cent to 2,871.85.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed an early advance, slipping 0.1 per cent to 24,162.87. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.4 per cent to 3,384.82.

There was no fresh news on the talks, but investors appeared to grow more nervous as the day wore on.

“Chinese stocks did what they often do when geopolitics starts tightening the noose -- they flinched. What began as a calm morning session flipped into a jittery sell-off as traders returned from lunch with a different mood," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

In Taiwan, the Taiex surged 2.1 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8 per cent to 8,587.20. India's Sensex was nearly unchanged.

On Monday, the S&P 500 edged up just 0.1 per cent and was within 2.3 per cent of its record set in February. The Dow gave up just 1 point, which is well below 0.1 per cent.

The Nasdaq composite added 0.3 per cent.

Hopes that President Donald Trump will lower his tariffs after reaching trade deals with countries around the world have helped the S&P 500 has rally back after it dropped roughly 20 per cent from its record two months ago. It's back above where it was when Trump shocked financial markets in April with his wide-ranging tariff announcement on what he called “Liberation Day.”

Some of the market's biggest moves came from the announcement of big buyout deals. Qualcomm rallied 4.1 per cent after saying it agreed to buy Alphawave Semi in a deal valued at USD 2.4 billion. IonQ, meanwhile, rose 2.7 per cent after the quantum computing and networking company said it agreed to purchase Oxford Ionics for nearly USD 1.08 billion.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Warner Bros. Discovery, which flipped from a big early gain to a loss of three per cent after saying it would split into two companies.

Tesla recovered some of its sharp, recent drop. The electric vehicle company tumbled last week as Elon Musk's relationship with Trump broke apart, and it rose 4.6 per cent Monday after flipping between gains and losses earlier in the day.

The frayed relationship could end up damaging Musk's other companies that get contracts from the US government, such as SpaceX. Rocket Lab, a space company that could pick up business at SpaceX's expense, rose 2.5 per cent.

A survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that consumers' expectations for coming inflation eased a bit in May.

Economists expect a report coming on Wednesday to show inflation across the country accelerated last month to 2.5 per cent from 2.3 per cent.

The Fed has been keeping its main interest rate steady as it waits to see how much Trump's tariffs will raise inflation and how much they will hurt the economy. A persistent increase in expectations for inflation among US households could drive behaviour that creates a vicious cycle that only worsens inflation.

In other dealings early Tuesday, US benchmark crude oil picked up 15 cents to USD 65.44 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 17 cents at USD 67.22.

The dollar rose to 144.63 Japanese yen from 144.61 yen. The euro slipped to USD 1.1412 from USD 1.1421.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.45 per cent from 4.48 per cent late Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)