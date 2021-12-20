Beijing [China], December 20 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a strong public stand against the People's Republic of China (PRC)'s "genocide and crimes" against humanity against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims in East Turkistan.

"We call on you to take a firm stand against the PRC's human rights abuses and to support efforts by Uyghur and international organizations and governments worldwide to bring these to an end," WUC said in an open letter to OIC on Saturday.

Also Read | Maryam Nawaz Can Be A Model, Camera Loves Her, Says Junaid Safdar's Wedding Photographer Irfan Ahson.

Since 2016, millions of Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims have been arbitrarily detained in internment camps in East Turkistan, where they are exposed to systematic torture, rape, and forced labour, amongst other abuses, the letter said, adding, the internment camp system forms part of the PRC's targeted attack on every expression of a distinct Uyghur ethnic identity, which includes a severe crackdown on Islam and Uyghur religious identity.

WUC also said that ordinary religious behaviour, such as possessing a Quran, praying, having a beard, or wearing a veil are all reasons for Uyghurs and others to be detained in one of the internment camps, where detainees are forced to eat pork and drink alcohol.

Also Read | UK Reports 12 Deaths Due to Omicron Variant of COVID-19, 104 People Hospitalised.

Furthermore, thousands of mosques, shrines, graveyards and other sites of religious significance in East Turkistan have been destroyed or damaged, WUC added.

The PRC's systematic human rights violations against the Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims have already been recognized by the United States government and seven national parliaments to constitute crimes against humanity and genocide. Most recently, these crimes have been confirmed by the independent Uyghur Tribunal in London, which found "beyond reasonable doubt that the PRC ... has committed genocide" under the Genocide Convention, the WUC letter read.

Stressing the OIC to follow its charter, the letter said that in Article 1 of the OIC's Charter, you vow "to safeguard the rights, dignity and religious and cultural identity of Muslim communities and minorities in non-Member States". "We simply ask you to remain true to that commitment."

The evidence is clear and can no longer be ignored. As Members of the OIC, who proclaim to be the "collective voice of the Muslim world", it would be unconscionable and in clear disregard of your own moral values and principles to close your eyes to the terrible fate of millions of your Muslim brothers and sisters, the letter added.

Hitting OIC over its silence on the PRC's egregious crimes against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims, the letter said that Chinese activities do great harm to the OIC's credibility and international standing. "Not only Uyghurs and Kazakhs, but Muslims worldwide are looking at you to do the right thing. We call on you to take a firm stand against the PRC's human rights abuses and to support efforts by Uyghur and international organizations and governments worldwide to bring these to an end," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)