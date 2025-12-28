New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Washington DC [US] December 28 (ANI): World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting an international gathering in Munich on December 19-20, bringing together Uyghur leaders, political representatives, and human rights advocates to highlight China's ongoing repression in East Turkistan and reaffirm global resistance against China's policies.

The two-day meeting, attended by participants from Europe, Central Asia, Turkiye, Japan, and the United States, highlighted growing international concern over China's systematic violations of Uyghur human rights. The event brought together members of the WUC Executive Committee, prominent political figures, and civil society representatives to assess historical and current challenges facing the Uyghur people.

Turkish parliamentarians Selcuk Ozdag, Dogan Bekin, and Idris Sahin joined the gathering, along with Feramuz Ustun, Chief Advisor to the Mayor of Ankara, and Esen Turkistanli Saka of the Victory Party.

Speakers strongly criticised China's policies in East Turkistan, describing them as a continuation of decades-long efforts to suppress Uyghur identity, culture, and political expression.

The programme opened with a reception attended by Uyghur community members and international guests. Addresses were delivered by Dolkun Isa, President of the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights, and Erkin Alptekin, a veteran Uyghur leader and founding figure of both the World Uyghur Congress and the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization.

Speakers emphasised that the repression faced today mirrors the historical persecution endured by earlier generations of East Turkistan leaders.

The conference formally opened with the East Turkistan National Anthem, followed by remarks from WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun. He stated that China's policies, ranging from mass detention and surveillance to cultural erasure, represent a systematic attempt to eliminate Uyghur identity and silence political dissent.

Panel discussions examined the historical roots of the East Turkistan movement, the role of international advocacy, and the growing urgency of global action in response to what many participants described as an ongoing genocide. Special focus was given to strengthening cooperation between Uyghur organisations and international partners to counter Beijing's influence and disinformation.

The gathering concluded with a renewed call for accountability, urging democratic governments and international institutions to move beyond statements of concern and take concrete action against China's human rights abuses. (ANI)

