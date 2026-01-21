Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has called on the United Kingdom government and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reconsider its decision to approve the construction of a new Chinese embassy complex in London, warning that the move could pose serious security and human rights concerns.

On January 20, the UK government approved the development of what is expected to become the largest Chinese diplomatic complex in Europe. The decision has drawn criticism from members of Parliament, security experts, and human rights organisations, who have raised concerns about potential Chinese government interference on British soil.

According to the WUC, British MPs and members of the intelligence community have warned of significant security risks linked to the project, including the threat of espionage, the site's proximity to critical communication cables serving the City of London, and the Chinese government's refusal to disclose the internal layout of the proposed complex to UK authorities.

"This comes as a shock to our community, given how Chinese embassies and consulates have facilitated the repression of Uyghurs since 2016, by denying passports or official documents, and by intimidating Uyghurs abroad," said WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun. He added that the United Kingdom has historically been "a strong and vocal ally to the Uyghur people" and said the new government must demonstrate that it can protect Uyghurs and other vulnerable communities living in the UK.

The WUC also pointed to previous instances of alleged Chinese interference in British institutions. In 2025, Sheffield Hallam University terminated a research project on Uyghur forced labour after staff involved in the project were interrogated by Chinese state security officers in Beijing. The university was later sued by a Chinese company. Academics in the UK researching China-related or politically sensitive issues have reported repeated intimidation and harassment linked to the Chinese state.

Members of the Uyghur community in the UK have expressed fears that approving the embassy complex could increase the risk of transnational repression, particularly against activists and human rights defenders. The WUC described the proposed facility as a "diplomatic and surveillance complex," warning that it could intensify monitoring and intimidation of Uyghurs living in Britain.

The organisation noted that the UK has played a leading role internationally in highlighting China's treatment of Uyghurs. A UK government assessment published in July 2025 concluded that Uyghurs are "likely to face a real risk of persecution or serious harm from the state" both in East Turkistan and abroad. British MPs have also voted to recognise that China is committing genocide against the Uyghur people. In 2021, an independent tribunal based in the UK concluded beyond reasonable doubt that the Chinese government is committing genocide against Uyghurs.

Despite this record, the WUC expressed concern that the embassy approval may be linked to a proposed visit by Prime Minister Starmer to China later this month. The organisation stressed that millions of Uyghurs remain detained in camps or prisons, while others face forced labour, sterilisation, family separations, restrictions on language and religion, and widespread destruction of mosques, graveyards, and cultural sites. The group accused the Chinese Communist Party of attempting to eradicate Uyghur identity and forcibly assimilate the population.

The WUC further alleged that the Chinese government has intensified efforts to disrupt Uyghur diaspora communities abroad through intimidation and threats, particularly targeting human rights activists.

Calling the situation "horrific atrocities," the World Uyghur Congress urged the UK and the international community to adopt a stronger and more coordinated response. The organisation said the UK now has an opportunity to take a principled stance and enact meaningful change.

In a formal appeal, the WUC called on Prime Minister Starmer and the UK government to reconsider the decision to allow the construction of the new Chinese embassy complex in London; to substantively raise the issue of the Uyghur genocide and other serious human rights violations during official discussions in China and in all future bilateral engagements, including individual cases; to push for a binding resolution prohibiting the commerce and import of goods produced through forced labour; and to press the Chinese government to end its policies of repression in East Turkistan and fully implement international labour rights conventions, including ILO Convention No. 29 on Forced Labour and ILO Convention No. 105 on the Abolition of Forced Labour. (ANI)

