New Delhi [India], December 22: The world's largest Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth will be developed in Haridwar with an estimated cost of INR 1000 crore. The project aims to strengthen Sanatan Dharma by bringing together spirituality, education, service and cultural values under one global platform.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held on November 21 in Haridwar with Vedic chanting, yajna and traditional rituals. Saints, scholars, social leaders, and devotees attended the ceremony, marking the formal beginning of the project.

Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is a major project of Teerth Sewa Nyas, Haridwar, a registered Sanatan organisation working in the areas of dharma, pilgrimage service, education, and social welfare across India. The project is being led by Pujya Tirthacharya Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj, President of Teerth Sewa Nyas and Peethadhishwar of the Mahapeeth.

The Mahapeeth will be built on nearly 100 acres of land in Haridwar and will follow Vedic architectural principles. Construction will take place in phases from 2025 to 2032. The campus will include a Sanatan Parliament, Veda Mandirs, a Gurukul for 2,000 students, Yagyashalas, residences for saints and devotees, a cow protection centre, a Sanatan Time Museum & a large Dharma Sabha ground.

An important part of the project is the annual training of one lakh "Satakwadi Sanatan Warriors." The training will focus on self-defence, physical fitness, mental strength, yoga, sadhana, and discipline. The aim is to promote self-protection, social responsibility, and national service.

Sharing his vision, Pujya Ram Vishal Das Ji Maharaj said, "Vishva Sanatan Mahapeeth is not just a building. It will be a global centre of Sanatan consciousness, linking dharma with education, service, and values." He added that the trained youth will become disciplined and responsible citizens devoted to society, dharma and the nation. (ANI)

