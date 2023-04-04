Beijing [China], April 4 (ANI): Is it narcissism or the height of self-gratification and authoritarianism when the supreme leader of a country begins to teach his people about himself? That is precisely what President Xi Jinping was up to at a meeting in Beijing recently.

The high-level meeting was convened to study and implement Xi Jinping's new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education work. The highlight was Xi Jinping delivered an important speech emphasizing the importance of the campaign for the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Xi said in his opening remarks: "We should take this thematic education campaign as an opportunity to strengthen the arming of the Party with its innovative theory, constantly raise the level of Marxism across the whole Party, constantly improve the Party's governing ability and leadership level, concentrate on forging ahead in a new journey, work hard and move forward courageously, and work together to build a comprehensively modern socialist country and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

A group led by PBSC member Cai Qi was set up for studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thoughts.

First, Xi says that the campaign is an important measure to implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress. This spirit is embodied in Xi's Thoughts. That is how the campaign is expected to work wonders for the people.

"It is of great significance to unify the thinking of the whole Party, resolve prominent problems existing within the Party, always maintain flesh and blood ties between the Party and the people, and promote the development of the cause of the Party and country."

The President did not leave it at that. He suggested what should be elements of the campaign.

According to Xi, it should "make great efforts to promote the study and implementation of Xi's thought", educate and guide Party members and officials to thoroughly rectify/cleanse/renew their ideological roots and consolidate and cultivate their foundations, improve political judgement, political understanding, and political execution, strengthen the four consciousness and four self-confidence and achieve the two safeguards, and always maintain a high degree of alignment with the CPC Central Committee in thought, politics and actions. It is basically telling the party workers to be loyal to the leader and so, to the party.

Xi insisted at the meeting on what the people and party cadres should achieve in learning about him and his Thought: "It is necessary to educate and guide Party cadres to establish a correct view of power, achievements and career, enhance their sense of responsibility and mission, constantly improve their ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and resolve risks, strengthen the cultivation of the fighting spirit and fighting skills, and encourage them to forge ahead and take on responsibilities." The study of Xi's Thought, understandably, leads to the correct understanding of power equations in China.

The President was of the view that apart from himself and his thoughts, the people should respect the Chinese Communist Party without asking any questions.

"It is necessary to educate and guide Party organisations at all levels and the Party cadres to highlight the problem orientation, identify the shortcomings and gaps, be clear about the direction, accept the political examination, clean up the political dust, correct deviations in behaviour, solve the prominent problems related to thought and organisational impurity, and constantly enhance the Party's ability of self-purification, self-perfection, self-innovation and self-improvement so that our Party will always be full of vitality and become the strong leadership core of the cause of Socialism with Chinese characteristics."

An extensive news report in the Chinese media outlet, People's Daily which published the President's speech in full, says: "In the second paragraph, Xi stresses the importance of comprehensively studying and understanding Xi's thought and the need to 'fully and systematically grasp its basic viewpoints and scientific system, grasp its world outlook and methodology, adhere to and make good use of the stances, viewpoints and methods that run through it, and constantly enhance our political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification with the Party's innovative theories, truly learn the essential skills of Marxism and consciously use the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide all our work'."

How does the President expect his thoughts to help his people? In his own words: "Use the thought to transform your subjective world, i.e., use it to strengthen ideals and beliefs, enhance ideological horizons and strengthen Party spirit training, and always maintain the political nature of the Chinese communists."

He tells his people their deliverance depends on how deeply they ingrain elements of the Thought in their thoughts: "Use the thought to transform the objective world, i.e., advance our cause, actively recognise and respond to changes, resolve problems in economic and social development and Party building, guard against and defuse major risks, and make new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese-style modernisation."

The President also determined the new goalposts of the people as they embrace his Thought: "...so that the whole Party maintains unified thinking, the firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness..."

He had a final piece of advice to the people on his Thought's importance: "It is necessary to temper character and strengthen loyalty, educate and guide Party cadres to temper their political character, take the Party's banner as the banner, the Party's will as the will, and the Party's mission as the mission, always be loyal to the Party, the people and Marxism, sincerely love the Party, always be concerned about the Party, firmly protect the Party, and make every effort to revitalise the Party." (ANI)

