Mumbai, April 4: In a bizarre incident that took place in Hong Kong, a boss asked his employee to submit pictures of his gravestone as proof after the latter asked for leave to pay respects to his ancestors. As per reports, the man wanted a 12-day leave in order to participate in the Ching Ming Festival. However, his leave request was met with a bizarre demand from his employer.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the man asked his boss for leave as he wanted to attend the Ching Ming Festival. The Ching Ming Festival is an annual event in China where Chinese families visit the tombs of their ancestors. The families not only clean the gravesites of their ancestors but also make offering to their ancestors. 'Love Scam' on Tinder: Italian Man Loses $1.8 Million After Being Tricked Into Investing in Cryptocurrency by 'Online Lover'.

The employee's leave request was met with a unique response from his boss who asked him to share pictures of his ancestors' gravestones a few days before in order to prove that his request was genuine. The man took to Facebook to share his experience and said, "I took time off to pay respect to my ancestors, but my boss made me take photos of the graves to prove it."

The man also said that employers in Hong Kong are getting crazier while stating bosses are driving him crazy as well. The man also said that his boss asked him if he really needed to take 12 days off in order to pay respect to his ancestors. As per the report, many people in Hing Kog are returning to their mainland for the "tomb-sweeping" festival Ching Ming. US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

It must be noted that the Ching Ming Festival is being held for the first time in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic. In no time, the post went viral and left many netizens upset. Some even suggested the employee resigns from the job while others sided with the employer's reason.

