Dubai, Apr 28 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday alleged an airstrike hit a prison holding African migrants. The military had no immediate comment.

The strike happened in Yemen's Saada governorate, a stronghold for the Houthis. Graphic footage aired by their al-Masirah satellite news channel showed what appeared to be dead bodies and others wounded from an explosion at the site.

Casualty figures weren't immediately clear.

The military's Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The alleged strike comes amid an intensified airstrike campaign by the Trump administration targeting the rebels as it tries to negotiate with their main benefactor, Iran, over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Overnight, airstrikes targeting Yemen's capital killed at least eight people overnight, the Houthis said. The American military acknowledged carrying out over 800 individual strikes in their monthlong campaign.

The overnight statement from the military's Central Command also said its “Operation Roughrider” targeting the rebels had “killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders,” including those associated with its missile and drone program. It did not identify any of those officials.

“Iran undoubtedly continues to provide support to the Houthis,” the statement said. “The Houthis can only continue to attack our forces with the backing of the Iranian regime.”

It added: "We will continue to ratchet up the pressure until the objective is met, which remains the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region."

It is targeting the Houthis because of the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on Israel. The Houthis are also the last militant group in Iran's self-described “Axis of Resistance” that is capable of regularly attacking Israel. (AP)

