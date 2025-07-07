Dubai, Jul 7 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday claimed an attack on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which is now sinking in the Red Sea.

Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree made the claim in a prerecorded statement.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brazil Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Participates in 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro; Thanks World Leaders for Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack (See Pics).

He acknowledged the Houthis attacked the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel with bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles.

The attack Sunday left the Magic Seas ablaze in the Red Sea. Its 22 crew abandoned the ship and were safely recovered.

Also Read | Congress Backs PM Narendra Modi's BRICS Summit 2025 Stand, Vows Firm Fight Against Terrorism.

Saree said the Houthis attacked the vessel as the ship belonged to a company it said continued to do port calls in Israel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)