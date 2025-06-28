Kyiv [Ukraine], June 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised the need to impose restrictions on the supply of ready-made artificial intelligence (AI) models suitable for military use; also, tools and services for training AI, including cloud-based solutions; high-performance computing equipment, as well as specialized data sets, including commercial satellite imagery to Russia.

While addressing the Fair Play Conference on Friday, Zelenskyy called for the creation of a new international platform for controlling the export of dual-use goods, which he stressed would not only help Ukraine defend itself against Russia but also indirectly against its "accomplices," such as the regimes in North Korea and Iran.

Zelenskyy said, "We must already be working to ensure that cutting-edge technologies - particularly in the field of artificial intelligence - are prioritised in export control policies by partner states, as AI is increasingly being integrated into weaponry. It is necessary to immediately impose restrictions on the supply to Russia of ready-made artificial intelligence models suitable for military use; also, tools and services for training AI, including cloud-based solutions; high-performance computing equipment, as well as specialised data sets, including commercial satellite imagery."

"Therefore, our sanctions must be highly specific in each area and as up-to-date as possible. A new international platform for controlling the export of dual-use goods must be established, which should help us not only to defend ourselves directly against Russia, but also indirectly against its accomplices, such as the regimes in Pyongyang and Tehran. I would like to specifically acknowledge the work of everyone involved in limiting Russia's earnings from energy resources," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russian missiles, drones and all other military equipment on the battlefield, finances, their tech companies and communications rely on how Russia trades with the world, how Russia sells oil and other goods and imports technologies. He stated that Russia's weeapon manufacturing relies on access to modern machine tools.

He said, "Russian missiles, drones, nearly all the equipment on the battlefield that is actually effective, Russian finances, their tech companies and communications - all of this depends on how Russia trades with the world, how Russia sells oil and other goods, and imports technologies, equipment, and components. Russian weapons production directly depends on access to modern machine tools. Russian missiles and drones are made up of dozens of critical components that they import from other countries through various schemes. The Russian budget is critically dependent on oil and gas revenues."

Zelenskyy stressed that the Russian economy and oligarchs cannot function without financial ties to global jurisdictions. He called for ending ties with Russia as long as it continues to have conflict with Ukraine.

He said, " The Russian economy and Russian oligarchs cannot function properly without financial ties to global jurisdictions. And no less important are the personal assets of Putin's so-called 'elite' - all those murderers and their accomplices. They love money. They love their life of luxury. They hoard stolen wealth, want a good education for their children, particularly in Europe, and need proper healthcare. The longer Russia wages war, the less of the "proper" remains in Russia."

"It is precisely the so-called 'Putin's elite' that understands this very well - and desperately wants the West not only to avoid introducing new sanctions, but also to ease all the existing ones. That is why our common task is clear: as long as Russia invests in this war, the entire world must remain as closed to them as possible. This is about security - ours and yours - and about basic human justice. And it is exactly what we must ensure through sanctions regimes - both ours and those of our partners," he added.

He noted that even Western countries continue to supply Russia with equipment and critical components. According to him, Ukrainian experts have already identified hundreds of types of various components found in Russian drones and missiles. He called for imposing more pressure on every action that helps Russia to maintain its experts.

He further stated, "Just over the past year, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial facilities in Russia have been recorded from at least 12 countries - including China and Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Turkiye, and the United States. There is also information about supply contracts already planned for the upcoming year, 2026. All of this must be stopped. Absolutely. Further pressure is also needed on every actor in the world who helps Russia maintain its exports, who helps it transport oil, or find ways to circumvent financial restrictions." (ANI)

