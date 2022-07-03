Kyiv, Jul 3 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy denied Sunday that Russian forces have fully seized the last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province.

The city of “Lysychansk is still being fought for,” he told a news conference with Australia's visiting prime minister.

Russia claimed control of the city earlier Sunday. (AP)

