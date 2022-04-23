Kyiv, Apr 23 (AP) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence on Sunday in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy spoke of the plans during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday. (AP)

