Michigan, April 23: Panic erupted in a school in Michigan, US, after a kindergartner brought a tequila-infused beverage inside Grand River Academy school and shared it with classmates during snack break. The incident took place on April 14 when a kid sneaked the drink in a school bag and shared it with others telling them that it was juice.

The child reportedly brought a small plastic bottle of Jose Cuervo mix that had more than 10% alcohol in it, reported a local media outfit. The kids reported drank a few cups of it and started feeling "woozy" and "dizzy." School authorities eventually got to know about the incident and immediately took necessary precautions and informed the parents of all concerned kids. Florida Bride And Her Caterer Arrested For Allegedly Serving Weed-Laced Food To Unaware Guests At Wedding.

The school further issued a statement saying, "student privacy laws prevent them from sharing specific details. The situation, was however immediately addressed, which included consulting with medical professionals at poison control and calling the parents of the children involved." The school added that the safety and well-being of our school community remain a priority. Unfortunately, while we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible.

