Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently met military experts from Ukraine who have been stationed in Saudi Arabia for more than a week. The meeting focused on their work and early findings on improving air defence systems.

Zelenskyy said the experts presented their first results and shared both operational and broader conclusions on strengthening protection against Iranian "Shaheds" and missile threats.

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"The main task of our air defence experts in this region is to identify challenges and determine what changes are needed to strengthen the protection of people and lives from Iranian 'shaheds' and missiles," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2037441018832756856?s=20

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He thanked the team for their quick and detailed work, adding that their efforts have already led to concrete steps to improve defence capabilities in the region.

Despite the short time available, the Ukrainian experts shared their experience and explained how Ukraine protects its citizens and critical infrastructure during ongoing attacks.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's experience in air defence has gained global attention. "Ukraine's expertise is unique, and recognized as such, and that is why everyone is so interested in our technologies and experience," he said.

The discussions in Saudi Arabia focused on improving air defence systems, with special attention on countering drone threats. The talks also looked at ways to adapt Ukraine's battlefield experience to strengthen defence in other regions.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to continue long-term cooperation with Saudi Arabia. "We are ready for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation," he said, adding that he is proud of the country's people and their resilience. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)