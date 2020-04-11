You Can Finally Send Instagram DMs from Desktop

California [USA], April 10 (ANI): After running a beta on a small section of users earlier this year, Instagram is now allowing everyone to use Direct Messages feature on desktop. Instagram made this announcement in a tweet, saying users can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop. Adding desktop support is likely to help excessive users of Instagram, such as influencers or bloggers, by allowing a more comfortable way of handling the outpour of messages. (ANI)

