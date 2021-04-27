Kia Motors India is all set to launch the 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity Edition SUV today in the country. 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity Edition will come with several changes in the exterior design. The upcoming SUV will carry the same engine options as that of the standard Seltos. Seltos Gravity Edition was introduced in Korea last year. In addition to this, the company is also likely to introduce two new variants of Kia Seltos - iMT HTK+ and Turbo GTX (O) today. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its new logo and slogan 'Movement that Inspires'. The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition will mark the debut of the new Kia logo in India. The virtual launch event of Kia will commence at 11:30 am IST via Kia Motors India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2020 Kia Seltos SUV Officially Launched in India at Rs 9.89 Lakh.

As compared to the regular Seltos, the upcoming Kia Seltos Gravity Edition SUV will come with a new chrome-studded grille, new 18-inch alloy wheels, a reworked rear skid plate and contrast coloured ORVMs. Mechanically, the upcoming SUV with iMT gearbox will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing power of 113 bhp and a peak torque of 145 Nm.

Let the mesmerizing vibrations usher you into the universe of the #NewKia. Join us on 27th April: https://t.co/1DE1tQaRN3 #MovementThatInspires pic.twitter.com/7PyBERy9Cr — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) April 25, 2021

Seltos GTX (O) will come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will produce a power of 138 bhp and a torque of 250 Nm coupled with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This model could also get a diesel version with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.

On the inside, the upcoming SUV is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connected car tech, premium Bose sound system, automatic AC, lane keep assist and high-beam assist function. Coming to the pricing, the 2021 Kia Seltos GTX (O) Turbo trim is likely to be priced around Rs 17 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh. The company will announce the prices of the 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity Edition and iMT HTK+ model today during its launch event.

