2020 Kia Seltos SUV Officially Launched in India at Rs 9.89 Lakh; Prices, Features, Images, Variants & Specifications

2020 Kia Seltos SUV Launched in India (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

Kia Motor India on Monday officially launched the updated Kia Seltos compact SUV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). After bagging a huge success with the product, the carmaker has introduced the newer and advanced version of the Seltos offering new features to strengthen its hold in the popular compact SUV space. The updated Kia Seltos now comes equipped with 10 new features that not only boasts exterior design but also interior layout. The SUV also gets newly added safety and connectivity features. The company is now offering high-end variant features like a sunroof on the lower variants as well. Apart from this, the company has discontinued two variants - 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT. 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV, Rapid TSI & Superb Facelift Launched in India.

The refreshed Seltos is now offered in 16 variants. The company is now offering Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and Smart-Key Remote Engine Start as a standard feature across all variants. Additionally, the updated Seltos now gets UVO - Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”, UVO Smart Watch App Connectivity, UVO LITE - Control Air Purifier, UVO – Voice Assist Indian Holiday Info and UVO –Voice Assist Cricket Score on HTX, HTX+, GTX & GTX+ variants. Moreover, new dual-tone colour Orange and white roof is now offered on HTX+ and GTX+ variants. And, the FATC (Full Automatic Temperature Control) Deco Panel Silver Garnish is seen on HTX, HTX+, GTX & GTX+ models.

2020 Kia Seltos SUV Interiors (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

The company has also added features like Sunroof with LED Room Lamp, Rear USB charger, Metal scuff plates, Leatherette Gear Knob, Black Leatherette Interior, Front Tray USB charger, Printed Dashboard Garnish and Dual Muffler Design on the updated Seltos SUV.

The mechanical front on the updated Kia Seltos remains untouched. The 2020 Seltos gets the same Smartstream range of engines which includes 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle; it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options. The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver unparalleled customer delight. The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers’ desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India.”

Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Kia Seltos SUV -