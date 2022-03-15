Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched the 2022 Glanza in India starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The company started the bookings for the Glanza 2022 last week for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested customers can book their Glanza via the nearest dealership or website. The Glanza comes in an all-new chrome-heavy grille at the front, C-shaped chrome highlights, hexagonal mesh on the air-intake, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, refreshed headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck Unveiled in India; Check Bookings, Launch Date & Specifications Here.

2022 Toyota Glanza comes in four trim options - E, S, G and V. Under the bonnet, it features a 1.2-litre four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine, which generates a power of 90hp and produces a peak torque of 113Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

2022 Toyota Glanza (Photo Credits: Toyota)

Finally, it’s time to get hatchin’ again! The #CoolNewToyotaGlanza is here to make every journey an #awesome adventure. What are you waiting for? #GoHatchinGoAwesome with the perfect duo of style and intelligence. Book now: https://t.co/W5hCn5yrfx . .#ToyotaIndia #Toyotaiconnect pic.twitter.com/1Os11JI0YV — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) March 15, 2022

On the inside, it comes loaded with a Heads-Up Display, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, cruise control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat. For safety, the new Glanza comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder, a speed alert system.

Check variant-wise prices here:

2022 Toyota Glanza (Photo Credits: Toyota)

