Toyota India has officially launched the highly anticipated Hilux pickup truck today in the country. The iconic Hilux truck is known for extreme toughness and boldness across terrains, continents and promises class-leading comfort for city drives and well-balanced utility & adventure. The bookings for the Hilux pickup truck are now open and customers can book theirs online by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. Toyota India will announce the price of the Hilux truck in March 2022 and the deliveries are likely to commence from April. Upcoming Cars in India in 2022: Toyota Hilux, Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG & More.

The Hilux Pickup truck gets LED headlamps with Chrome accents, bold piano black trapezoidal grille with thick Chrome surrounds, LED DRL & turn indicator in headlamps, LED rear combination lamps and front & rear LED fog lamps with chrome accents, 18-inch super Chrome finish alloy wheels and more.

Toyota Hilux (Photo Credits: Toyota)

You wear many hats. Go down roads less taken. No matter what, you’re always making the most of everything. It’s time now. To take on city roads or mountain trails. Conquer the paths ahead. Or forge them yourself when there aren’t any. Go ahead, live #ARicherLife pic.twitter.com/YhNyKatDdz — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) January 20, 2022

The new Hilux also comes with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700mm and an innovative multi-purpose vehicle platform with a rigid frame structure. Under the bonnet, Toyota Hilux features a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that generates 201bhp of power and 420Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Hilux (Photo Credits: Toyota)

On the inside, the new Hilux pickup truck comes loaded with an 8-inch smart play cast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather-wrapped steering wheel, upper cooled glove box, smart entry with engine push Start/Stop button, cruise control, dual-zone fully automatic AC, an 8-inch infotainment system, outside rear-view mirror electric adjust. For safety, it gets 7 SRS Airbags, ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist, emergency brake signal and more.

