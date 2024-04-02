New Delhi, April 2: Bajaj Auto might be gearing up to launch its upcoming bike, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is expected to launch in India on April 10. Auto enthusiasts will likely be eagerly awaiting the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250's arrival to see how it is upgraded from its predecessors. Recently Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched in India. Bajaj Auto also might launch its CNG Bike in June 2024, which will likely to be named as "Bajaj Bruzer".

According to a report of Team Bhp, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set to launch on April 10 by Bajaj Auto. The upcoming bike is expected to extend the legacy of the Pulsar brand, which has been associated with performance and value for riders across India. The bike is anticipated to arrive with the latest enhancements and upgrades. The confirmed details are yet to be officially released by Bajaj Auto. Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch in June 2024, Likely To Be Called ‘Bajaj Bruzer’; Check Specifications and Other Details Before Launch.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the 2024 Pulsar N250 is likely to be powered by an updated engine compatible with E20 fuel. The current model of the bike has a 249cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 24.1BP and 21.5Nm of torque with a 5-speed gearbox. The 2024 Pulsar N250 design is expected to stay the same with a few upgrades. The upcoming Pulsar N250 could also come with new colour schemes and graphics for a new look. Gudi Padwa 2024 Bike Offers: From Suzuki Gixxer SF250 to Honda SP 160 and Vida V1 Pro, List of Bikes and EV Available at Discounted Prices.

The bike may include a broader rear tyre, an inverted front fork, and a shift from standard brake rotors to petal-type discs. The motorcycle might be equipped with a digital instrument panel, which might support Bluetooth connectivity and updated switchgear. Speculations also indicate that the upcoming N250 model may feature traction control and dual-channel ABS with three different modes.

