New Delhi, March 23: Bajaj Auto confirmed to be working on the 'World's first CNG bike,' which was expected to launch in 2025. Amid the rising cost of fossil fuels like petrol, CNG could be an ideal solution for Indian riders. Bajaj Auto already saw success with its three-wheeler autorickshaws in India, and now it has shifted its focus to introducing the first-ever Bajaj CNG motorcycle. As per the reports, the Bajaj CNG bike will be introduced in June 2024.

According to a report by NewsBytes, Bajaj Auto will unveil its first-ever CNG motorcycle for the Indian market in June 2024, as confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director. The CNG bike has been buzzing since the company announced that its engine will allow customers easy petrol and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) options. Maruti Suzuki Invests 'Rs 1.99 Crore' in India’s AI and Machine Learning Startup Amglo Labs Private Limited, Acquires Over 6.44% Stake.

The upcoming CNG bike from Bajaj Auto will reportedly be called "Bruzer" and was sighted several times while being tested. A few days back, there were reports about Bajaj Auto registering trademarks for its three new models, Glider, Marathon, Trekker and Freedom. However, the model name is new compared to the previously rumoured models.

The NewsBytes report said that the Bajaj Bruzer CNG bike is expected to attract people who travel long distances. It highlighted that it will be ideal for customers who are impacted by rising petrol prices and have an integrated CNG tank and oversized petrol tank. Tata Power Announces Its Collaboration With 'Ayodhya Development Authority' To Deploy Charging Points on Crucial Routes Around City To Accelerate Adoption of EVs.

Bajaj Bruzer CNG Bike Specifications (Rumoured)

According to the report, the Bajaj Bruzer CNG motorcycle may have an engine capacity between 110cc and 125cc. The bike's engine is expected to be like a sloper that would prevent the heat from entering the tank area. Further, the report mentioned that the bike would have reinforced handlebars with head guards, a compact engine guard, a single-piece grab rail and a belly pan. It highlighted that the Bajaj Bruzer CNG bike may have centrally-positioned footpegs and a slightly elevated "stubby" exhaust. The bike is expected to go against TVS Radeon, Hero Splendor Plus, and Honda Shine 100, which are popular in the Indian market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).