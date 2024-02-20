New Delhi, February 20: Honda has launched the 2024 Honda CBR400R in the sports bike category. The new sports bike from Honda, the 2024 Honda CBR400R, is expected to have several updates to enhance the riding experience of its riders.

As per a report of Times Now, the 2024 Honda CBR400R has been launched in Japan. The launch price of the motorcycle in Japan is set at Yen 8,63,500, which is approximately Rs 4.77 lakh in India. There is no official confirmation yet from Honda on the launch of the 2024 Honda CBR400R in India, but it is expected to launch soon in the Indian market. 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

2024 Honda CBR400R Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the 2024 Honda CBR400R is rumoured to get design inspiration from its bigger sibling, the CBR1000RR-R. The sports bike from Honda might have a sleek design with new elements, such as a winglet and slits in the middle cowl. The motorcycle might also come with new colour options that include Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

The 2024 Honda CBR400R will likely powered by a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine. This engine is expected to deliver an output of 45.4 bhp of power and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The bike might come with a six-speed gearbox, which may be paired with an assist and slipper clutch. 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Unveiled in Japan, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Features, Specifications and Other Details of All Three Variants.

The motorcycle will likely be equipped with a new five-inch TFT console that might support Bluetooth connectivity. Riders of the bike might connect their smartphones to access the Honda Roadsync application to answer calls and control music. The 2024 Honda CBR400R may also come with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, which is a traction control system to provide a safer ride in slippery conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).