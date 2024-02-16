New Delhi, February 16: 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator has been unveiled in Japan with new features and variant options. The new Kawasaki Eliminator 2024 model comes with a sleek design and familiar design. The bike will reportedly launch on March 23, 2024, and subsequently arrive in India in the coming months. Kawasaki's new 2024 Eliminator has reportedly been launched in three variants - the Eliminator, Eliminator SE, and Eliminator Plaza Edition.

According to the report by News 18, the bike may go against the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650. It also mentioned that the Standard version remains "unchanged", but the Kawasaki Eliminator SE and Kawasaki Eliminator Plaza Editions have been introduced with exclusive new colours and features. The changes in terms of dual-tone body paint, headlight, charging port, and camera system are mentioned in the report. Kabira KM3000 and Kabira KM4000 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Kabira Mobility’s New Electric Motorcycles.

Kawasaki Eliminator 2024 Engine and Other Specifications

Kawasaki has launched all three Eliminators, Eliminator SE and Eliminator Plaza Edition, with the same 399cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC 4V engine capable of generating maximum 48bhp power and 37Nm peak torque. The report mentioned that the new bike series from Kawasaki also comes with a six-speed gearbox and offers constant road performance.

Kawasaki Eliminator 2024 Features and Colours

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 variant comes with steady performance and offers 18-inch wheels on the front and 16-inch wheels on the rear. The report said that these motorcycles can "handle any road challenges". The report said the Kawasaki Eliminator 400 SE variant comes in Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Green, Ebony and Phantom Blue dual-tone colour options. The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Plaza Edition comes in Pearl Storm Grey and Pearl Sand Khaki shades.

The report further said that the SE and Plaza Edition models come with a GPS-compatible dual-channel dash camera system, a Type-C charging port on the handlebar, a new headlight cowl, and dual-colour options. According to the report by English Jagran, the new models come with a telescopic fork on the front, disc brakes on both ends and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Additionally, the report mentioned that the bike comes with a Trellis frame and offers a 12-litre fuel tank. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New Bike From Triumph Motorcycles.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Price (Expected):

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is expected to arrive at a higher price than the current-gen Kawasaki Eliminator 400 available at Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom), English Jagran reported. The price details will be unveiled after the company launches these motorcycles on March 23, 2024. The bike is expected to arrive in India, but the date has yet to be confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).