International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is a designated holiday by the United Nations General Assembly. The essence of the observance is to raise awareness about the continued risk of violence and abuse that women worldwide are subjected to. From the concerning rise in the cases of rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence to the lack of awareenss about how to be protected and fight against the systemic inequalities that can increase the risk of this, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women celebration allows us to have some very important but uncomfortable conversations.

As we mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and more.

When Is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025?

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2025 will be observed on November 25. The observance was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly back in 2000. However, it is worth noticing that women's rights activists had been observing November 25 as a day against gender-based violence since 1981.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked with a dedicated theme that helps people to have more targeted and pointed conversations about the issue. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2025 theme is "UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls.” The theme is more important than ever as the digital abuse thread for women continues to be on the rise. With the increased prominence of AI and digitally altered images and videos becoming a possibility, it is more important than ever to ensure women are protected from the digital abuse and can raise their voice against it.

The celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is focused on raising awareness on the need to have conversations about the continued violence that exists against women. Sharing information, educating others on gender equality, and speaking out against violence are all vital ways that you can celebrate this observance.

