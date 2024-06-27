New Delhi, June 27: Tata Motors has announced the official launch dates of its Tata Nexon CNG, Tata Sierra, and Tata Curvv SUVs for the Indian market. Tata Nexon CNG will reportedly become the first SUV to get electric, CNG, and ICE versions in the subcompact segment. Tata Motors plans to expand its SUV lineup in India with the launch of its new Nexon CNG, Sierra, and Curvv.

Over the next six years, Tata Motors is strategically aiming to boost its market share by 20%, as per a report by Auto Hindustan Times. The report also revealed that Tata Motors has outlined a tentative launch timeline for its prominent SUV lineup, including the Tata Nexon CNG, Tata Curvv, and Tata Sierra in India. Hyundai Casper EV SUV Unveiled at 2024 Busan International Motor Show; Check Range, Battery, Features and Specifications.

The report detailed the unveiling of the Tata Sierra and Tata Curvv electric vehicles at the prestigious Auto Expo 2023. In a further display of its commitment to innovation, the company also unveiled the upcoming Tata Nexon CNG version and the ICE version of the Tata Curvv electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2024.

Tata Motors reportedly holds a third spot in passenger vehicle sales; however, the company is working on a strategy to gain more market share in the segment. Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, reportedly said that customer preference for sport utility vehicles over other body-type vehicles would increase. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Ather Energy Going To Invest Over Rs 2,000 Crore in Manufacturing Facility in State, Will Generate 4,000 Jobs.

Shailesh Chandra said that the Tata Curvv and Tata Sierra will be launched in the next two years and will likely help the company capture the mid-range SUV segment. The company's managing director said Tata Motors will push more CNG-powered and electric vehicles in the coming years. Tata Sierra will be introduced to the market in FY26, while Tata Cuvv will arrive in the current financial year. Tata Curvv will be introduced in all three versions, including CNG, petrol and EV. Tata Nexon CNG launch is expected later this year.

