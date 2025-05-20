New Delhi, May 20: 2025 Yezdi Adventure to Launch on June 4, 2025. The company had earlier planned to introduce the new motorcycle on 15 May 2025. However, due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the company reportedly chose to delay the launch.

As per a report of NDTV Auto, Classic Legends said, "to stand with our forces and show solidarity. We have therefore taken the decision to postpone the event out of respect for the prevailing priorities." Yezdi is reportedly aiming to give the upcoming 2025 Adventure a distinctive design to stand out in the adventure motorcycle segment. Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Trim Levels, Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the bike may feature a new asymmetrical LED headlamp setup, which is said to resemble the older BMW F 800 GS in design. Currently, the Yezdi Adventure is priced at around INR 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom), with the cost varying slightly based on the chosen colour option. The upcoming 2025 Yezdi Adventure price is expected to see a slight increase due to the new updates.

2025 Yezdi Adventure Specifications and Features (Expected)

2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to remain unchanged mechanically, as the bike received a major update last year. The main frame and the 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine will reportedly stay the same, continuing to deliver 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque. The gear-based mapping system from the Alpha2 version of the engine, which was introduced in the previous update, is also likely to be retained. Volkswagen Golf GTI Set To Launch in India on May 26, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming VW Car.

However, reports suggest that the electronics package may receive improvements, with the possible update of new features such as traction control to enhance rider safety. The upcoming Yezdi Adventure bike will reportedly be updated to comply with the latest OBD-2B standards. The upgrade is necessary to meet the new government regulations that apply to all vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2025. Additionally, the motorcycle will likely be made compatible with E20 regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).