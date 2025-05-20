New Delhi, May 20: Tata Motors is likely to launch the updated version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz facelift, in India on 22 May 2025. The model is expected to get changes in design and new features. Tata Altroz facelift will come with a redesigned exterior with modern design elements. Once launched, the 2025 Altroz facelift will compete with popular hatchbacks in the Indian market, like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai i20.

The upcoming facelifted version of the Tata Altroz is expected to come with several changes to its exterior and interior. The hatchback may feature a new designed front bumper that could include an upgraded LED headlight setup. The car is likely to get stylish daytime running lights (DRLs), which might follow a signature design pattern to enhance the vehicle's appearance. Volkswagen Golf GTI Set To Launch in India on May 26, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming VW Car.

Tata Altroz Facelift Specifications and Features

The 2025 Tata Altroz is expected to be offered in five trims. It will likely come with Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished, and Accomplished +S. The 2025 Altroz is expected to feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that may deliver around 87 bhp and 115Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine may be available, which is likely to produce 88 bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol variant may also offer the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to include flush-type door handles on the front doors. The car will feature full-LED split headlights, likely paired with a new daytime running light (DRL) design. The front grille is expected to get a new pattern, while the bumper may include 3D design elements, along with vertically arranged fog lamps. The Altroz facelift will likely get T-shaped LED tail lamps, connected by an LED light bar that runs across the tailgate. The new Altroz may also offer a voice-assisted electric sunroof feature. Tesla Rival Waymo Gets Approval To Expand Fully Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services to South Bay and San Jose in US.

The Tata Altroz facelift is likely to feature a new two-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard layout might also be updated to match the new design with a premium feel. The Altroz facelift 2025 is expected to come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD infotainment display. The car may include an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and ventilated front seats, and could also feature a 360-degree camera and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).