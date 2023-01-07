New Delhi, January 7: Homegrown electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Saturday announced that it has rolled out 'AtherStack 5.0', the biggest upgrade to its software engine which drives the vehicle.

"AtherStack 5.0 will be powering a brand new user interface (UI) for the dashboard in addition to launching vector maps powered by Google," the company said in a statement. Ather Launches 450X Gen 3 Priced at Rs 1.39 Lakh, Eyes No 1 Spot in Electric Two-Wheeler Segment.

Built on numerous interconnected layers of software, firmware, system intelligence and algorithms, AtherStack is the software engine that powers "every single user experience on the Ather 450X". "In 2018, when we launched AtherStack in Ather 450, it was the first ever software engine on any two-wheeler in India, probably even globally," said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy.

"With a fluid new UI and Google Vector Maps, AtherStack 5.0 takes our touchscreen and maps experience to a whole new level. It also enables us to leverage our hardware to unlock new experiences such as AutoHold," Mehta added. BYD Auto Beats Tesla To Become Top-Selling EV Brand Globally.

The new upgrade gives the dashboard a fresh look and an even more intuitive UI which enhances the overall experience of operating the dashboard. Quick controls have also been added, which allows users to easily adjust settings such as brightness or turn off incoming call notifications with a single click.

"Ather is the only scooter in the world providing onboard navigation powered by Google. With the new AtherStack 5.0, the UI will also feature vector maps, which are far more smarter and intuitive than the previous versions," the company said.

"Powered by AtherStack 5.0, Ather launches AutoHold technology which ensures the scooter never rolls back or forward on a slope," it added. Moreover, the manufacturer announced the 'Battery Protect' which extends the battery warranty to 5 years/60,000 km.

According to the company, "this is the first such warranty program in the industry that not only covers battery failures but also guarantees a minimum of 70 per cent state-of-health for the battery at the end of 5 years."

Ather Energy also expanded options for customers by introducing four new colours, a new comfortable seat and the 'unveiling of Ather's scooter accessories and merchandise'.

"As an ode to early adopters of Ather scooters, the company announced an industry first buyback offer for its first 1,000 customers. This allows them to buy the new Ather 450X at Rs 80,000," the manufacturer said.

