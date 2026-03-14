Mumbai, March 14: Ferrari has officially introduced the 849 Testarossa to the Indian market, marking the return of a legendary nameplate in a modern, plug-in hybrid package. Priced at 100.3 million INR (ex-showroom), the new supercar effectively replaces the SF90 Stradale in the brand’s global road car lineup, bringing significant aerodynamic and powertrain advancements to the Prancing Horse portfolio.

The 849 Testarossa features a distinctively squared-out aesthetic that aligns with Ferrari's latest design language, sharing visual cues with models like the 12Cilindri and F80. The front profile is defined by a low-slung nose, an edge-to-edge grille, and a blacked-out strip housing the headlamps. The rear design is equally technical, incorporating twin ducktail spoilers, an active central spoiler, and a prominent diffuser that emphasizes the car’s high-performance intent. Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic Variant Price, Specifications and Features.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Evolution of the Driver-Centric Interior

The cabin of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa retains a driver-focused philosophy but introduces notable functional changes. Ferrari has moved away from capacitive touch surfaces in favor of physical controls mounted directly on the steering wheel, providing a more tactile experience for the driver.

In keeping with the brand’s latest interior trends, the dashboard includes a dedicated digital display for the passenger. Notably, the center console lacks a traditional touchscreen, as Ferrari has opted to consolidate vehicle-related controls within the instrument cluster and steering interface, maintaining a minimalist look while emphasizing traditional cockpit ergonomics.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Performance and Plug-In Hybrid Engineering

At the heart of the 849 Testarossa is a heavily upgraded plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system based on the predecessor’s architecture. The powertrain consists of a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors—two at the front axle and one integrated into the gearbox. Significant internal revisions, including a redesigned valvetrain, updated cylinder heads, and larger-diameter turbochargers, contribute to a massive combined output of 1,036 bhp. Skoda Slavia Spotted Testing; New Design and Advanced Tech Features Revealed.

The supercar is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 330 kmph. As a plug-in hybrid, the 849 is also capable of running in electric-only mode for short distances; its 7.5 kWh battery pack provides an all-electric driving range of up to 25 kilometers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).