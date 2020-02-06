The main highlights of the second day of Auto Expo 2020 will be the launch of all-new Creta SUV. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki will also be launching its hot-selling Vitara Brezza in an updated avatars with new mechanicals. On the second day of Auto Expo 2020, Piaggio has officially revealed the Vespa Elettrica scooter.

The Day 2 of the Indian Auto Expo 2020 is expected to get more exciting as we will witness some more action from several OEMs today. Maruti Suzuki India revealed its Futuro-e Concept and showcased its numerous offerings at the motor show. Today, the car maker will be launching the refreshed version of its hot-selling sub-compact SUV - Vitara Brezza. The Indo-Japanese car maker will also be launching the all-new Ignis in India on February 7. Auto Expo 2020 Day 1: Hyundai Tucson, Haval Vision 2025 Electric SUV, Kia Sonet Concept, Renault Kwid Electric, Volkswagen ID Crozz Unveiled.

On the other hand, India's second largest car maker will also be launching the all-new Creta SUV today. The South Korean automaker revealed the new generation Hyundai Tucson on the first day of Auto Expo 2020. The premium SUV is priced at Rs 18.76 (ex-showroom Mumbai). Apart from Tucson, the car maker also showcased an array of cars at its pavilion, including Kona electric SUV, Nexo FCEV, Hyundai Venue, new Elantra and Le Fil Rouge concept. Auto Expo 2020 Concept Cars: Maruti Futuro-e Concept, Tata HBX, Mahindra Funster EV, Sierra EV Concept & Kia Sonet.

On the first day of the Auto Expo 2020, we witnessed some massive unveiling and big launches. Tata Motors' pavilion seemed to be the most exciting pavilion with maximum reveals comprising of HBX micro SUV concept, Sierra Electric concept, Harrier, Hexa Safari edition, Altroz EV and more. We also witnessed Mahindra's showstopper - Funster EV concept on the first day of Delhi Auto Expo 2020. Auto Expo 2020 Day 1 Highlights: Maruti Futuro-e Concept, Tata HBX Concept, Sierra Electric, Mahindra Funster, Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV Unveiled; Volkswagen T-ROC, Tiguan Allspace Revealed.

Other carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, MG Motor India, Piaggio, Okinawa, Hero Motor Company, Volkswagen and more will be participating on the second day of the Auto Expo 2020.