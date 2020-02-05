Maruti's Futuro-e SUV Coupe has been conceptualized and designed in India. The SUV Coupe will come powered by an electric drivetrain. Maruti Suzuki India will be showcasing at least 17 products at the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020. Futuro-e Concept Revealed (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki) Maruti Suzuki India has finally revealed the much-awaited Maruti Futuro-e Concept at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki India has finally revealed the much-awaited Maruti Futuro-e Concept at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki India kicks-off the Auto Expo 2020 event by announcing their Mission Green Million wherien the company will be looking to sell 10 lakh CNG and Hybrid cars in India. The main highlight from Maruti's pavilion today at Auto Expo 2020 will the highly awaited Maruti Futuro-e Concept. The much-awaited Auto Expo 2020 is about to commence as Maruti Suzuki India will be showcasing its new products today at the motor show.

Auto Expo, the biennial auto extravaganza will be commencing today exclusively for the media. Interestingly, the general public will be given access to Auto Expo from February 7 onwards. The 15th edition of Auto Expo will run till February 12, which will be held at Pragati Maidan, Greater Noida. The Auto Expo 2020 will be kicked off by India's leading car manufacturer - Maruti Suzuki India wherein the carmaker will be officially unveiling several new products at the motor show. The main highlights from Maruti's pavilion are likely to be Futuro-e Concept, Vitara Brezza Petrol, Jimny, Ignis Facelift, Maruti XL5, Swift Hybrid, WagonR EV and more. You can watch the live streaming of Maruti's product unveiling here - Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2020 Live Streaming; Futuro-e Concept, Vitara Brezza Facelift, Ignis Facelift, S-Cross Petrol, Jimny SUV & Swift Hybrid To Be Showcased Today.

Auto Expo 2020 will also be serving as a massive platform for new brands such as Morris Garages India, Kia Motors India, Great Wall Motor and other New entrants.

Popular Indian car manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra too will be participating at the motor show. Tata Motors will be showcasing Tata Gravitas, Tata Hornbill, Altroz EV, Tiago EV, Tata Harrier, Tata Hexa Safari Edition among other new concepts. Mahindra & Mahindra, on the other hand, will be focusing on green mobility with array of electric vehicles. If the market reports are to be believed, the UV maker will be showcasing Funster, XUV300 EV, eKUV100, ATOM and other products.

The South Korean automaker will be another car maker that needs to be watched closely during the Indian auto expo. Hyundai India will be launching the all-new Creta at the motor show. Apart from Creta, Hyundai is expected to unveil new Verna, all-new Tucson, Le Rouge, Grand i10 Nios and more.

Other auto manufacturers like Renault, Skoda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Okinawa, Suzuki Motorcycles, Isuzu, Force Motors, Piaggio, Hero Motor Company and more will be showcasing their innovative and new products at the Auto Expo 2020. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates from the Delhi Auto Expo.