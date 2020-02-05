Auto Expo 2020 Concept Cars: Maruti Futuro-e Concept, Tata HBX, Mahindra Funster EV, Sierra EV Concept & Kia Sonet

Auto Expo 2020 Concepts Cars (File Photo)

Auto Expo 2020 kicked-off with the unveiling of the new Maruti Futuro-e concept, which was unveiled as a part of Maruti’s Million. The Indo-Japanese car maker is looking to sell around 1 million green vehicles in India. Apart from Maruti Suzuki India, we also saw several concept models from other OEMs as well on the first day of Auto Expo 2020. Here’s a quick look at the top five concept cars that were showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo. Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan Allspace, T-ROC Officially Showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Futuro-e Concept: Maruti Suzuki India commenced its 2020 Auto Expo journey with the unveiling of the Futuro-e Concept. The company claims that the concept has been conceptualised and designed in India for the aspiration youth seeking bold expressions. Moreover, the newly unveiled Futuro-e concept will lay foundation for Maruti’s future green vehicles in India. Featuring distinctive coupé silhouette, the Maruti Concept Futuro-e sport bold proportions and signature character. Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Futuro-e Concept Coupe SUV Makes World Premiere At Delhi Motor Show.

Tata H8X Concept (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata HBX Concept: Tata Motors officially unveiled the near-production version of the H2X concept, which is called as HBX Micro SUV Concept. Packed with bold and boxy stance, the concept vehicle borrows overall design from 2019 H2X. The company is expected to launch the production model towards the end of this year. The micro SUV is likely to borrow powertrain from Tiago, which will be a 1.2L Revotron petrol mill. Auto Expo 2020: Tata HBX Concept, Sierra Electric, Harrier & Hexa Safari Edition Showcased at Delhi Motor Show.

Mahindra Funster Concept (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mahindra Funster EV Concept: Mahindra & Mahindra, the leading UV maker officially unveiled its showstopper at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. Mahindra Funster Concept EV is packed with 59.2 kWh battery capable of making 230kW of power output. The company claims that the Funster EV is capable of hitting 100kmph mark in just 5 seconds. Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival Premium MPV Launched in India From Rs 24.95 Lakh.

Kia Sonet Concept (Photo Credits: Kia Motor India)

Kia Sonet Concept: Kia Motor India officially revealed its third product, Kia Sonet Concept after Kia Seltos and Carnival. When launched, the compact SUV will take on Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and others in the sub-compact SUV space. The SUV is expected to borrow the mechanical parts from Hyundai Venue.

Tata Sierra Electric Concept (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata Sierra EV Concept: Apart from HBX concept, Tata Motors also showcased a range of new products at the Indian motor show wherein the carmaker re-introduced the legendary Sierra in the form of an EV concept. Packed with modern and progressive looks, Tata’s Sierra EV concept will lay foundation for the carmaker into the future of SUVs.