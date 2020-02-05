Auto Expo 2020: Renault Triber AMT Version Unveiled, Renault's First EV Coming in Next 2 Years

Renault Triber Unveiled (Photo Credits: Renault Official Twitter)

Greater Noida, Feb 5: French car maker Renault unveiled the AMT (automated manual transmission) version of its sub-compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber at the Auto Expo here on Wednesday and said it plans to double sales in India in mid-term. The company is also working towards entering the fast growing electric vehicle (EV) space in the country and is likely to launch its first EV in the next two years, Renault India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Venkatram Mamillapalle said. The AMT version, which is set to be launched in the second quarter of the year, was unveiled by Fabrice Cambolive, senior vice president and chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group along with Mamillapalle. Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival Premium MPV Launched in India From Rs 24.95 Lakh; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

"Our mid-term plan is to double our annual volume," Mamillapalle said.

Renault India sales stood at 88,869 units in 2019, a growth of 7.9 per cent over 2018 despite the slowdown in the domestic automotive market.

Besides, it also exported more than 13,500 cars in the previous year.

Triber has been a volume driver for Renault in the domestic market with the company selling over 28,000 units of the seven-seater car since its launch in India in August last year. "With Renault Triber, our commitment was to launch a car that would redefine the conventional notions of the Indian automotive industry.

It also gave us the opportunity to be present in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. Today, we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the reveal of the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT," Mamillapalle said. The AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments, he said, adding "with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT, we will continue our pursuit of growth in 2020, led by a strong product plan and a strategic and collaborative approach with all our partners." The AMT version comes fitted with 1-litre energy engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance, the company said in a statement. Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Concept Futuro-e, New Vitara Brezza, New Ignis & Other Maruti Cars To Be Showcased at Motor Show.

"We strongly believe in bright future in the Indian market because of our strategy which is based on product and higher local content," Cambolive said.

After making the Renault range BS-VI compliant, the next stage will be the production of EVs, he said. Stating that India continues to be an important part of Renault's global expansion strategy, Mamillapalle said Renault became the fifth largest player in the domestic automotive space in the last quarter of 2019. The company plans to increase sales touch points to 500 by this year, he added.

With more than 28,000 Tribers already sold in India, the company recently commenced exports of the car to South Africa and SAARC region. Renault will continue this growth momentum and expand exports of vehicle to other parts of Africa and SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India, Mamillapalle said. He also said that Renault has started working towards launching first electric car in India in the next two years, adding that it would be an affordable and mass market product with maximum localisation.

The company also showcased its EV K-ZE at the Auto Expo on Wednesday.

The launch of Triber together with the new Duster and Kwid has ensured that Renault is progressing despite the challenging macro-economic environment in India, he said. Renault has also expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints, including 257 service workshops and 215 locations covered through 'Workshop On Wheels', as per the company.

The expansion is in line with the company's focus on growing its presence in rural areas, Renault said. With a developing product portfolio, increasing network and clear strategic direction, Renault is taking concerted efforts to grow the brand in India, which is an important market for the Group's global expansion plans, it said.