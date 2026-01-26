New Delhi, January 26: Renault has officially unveiled the all-new 2026 Renault Duster in India, marking the comeback of the popular mid-size SUV after it was discontinued in 2022. Built on Renault Group’s new modular platform, the latest Duster has been developed with a strong India focus, with the company claiming nearly 90% India-specific engineering aimed at improving ride comfort, durability, and real-world usability on Indian roads.

Bookings, Price Timeline & Warranty

Pre-bookings for the 2026 Renault Duster have opened today via Renault’s R-pass platform with a token amount of INR 21,000. Customers who book early will get priority delivery.

Renault has confirmed that prices will be announced in mid-March 2026, with deliveries for turbo-petrol variants starting in mid-April 2026. The hybrid variants are scheduled for delivery around Diwali 2026. Norton Atlas GT Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India for 1st Time; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Specifications.

Renault Duster 2026 Launched in India

Renault has also introduced a Renault Forever warranty package, offering coverage of up to 7 years or 1.50 lakh kilometres, enhancing long-term ownership confidence.

The expected price of the 2026 Renault Duster in India is likely to start at around INR 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variant and powertrain. Hyundai To Launch New Boxy Compact SUV in India; Rugged Prototype Spotted Testing With Ioniq 5-Inspired Design.

Platform, Ride & Ground Clearance

Renault stated that the new Duster has undergone extensive testing on motorable and non-motorable roads across three continents. The SUV offers a ground clearance of 212 mm, reinforcing its positioning as a capable and rugged choice in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Engine & Powertrain Options

The 2026 Renault Duster will be offered with multiple petrol and hybrid powertrain options:

• Turbo TCe 160: Produces 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (wet clutch with e-shifter).

• Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Uses a 1.8-litre GDI dedicated hybrid engine, an 8-speed DHT, two electric motors, and a 1.4 kWh battery. Renault claims this version can run in pure electric mode for up to 80% of city driving.

• Turbo TCe 100 petrol: A more accessible petrol option aimed at value-focused buyers.

Design & Interior Features

On the outside, the new Duster gets LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, and a bold front grille with the DUSTER lettering prominently displayed.

Inside, key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and integrated digital displays for the infotainment touchscreen and instrument cluster. Renault has retained physical buttons for essential controls, while connected features are powered by an in-built Google system.

Safety, ADAS & Technology

Safety and technology see major upgrades with Level-2 ADAS, offering 17 advanced driver assistance features. The SUV also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, an electric-powered tailgate, and a segment-best boot capacity of up to 700 litres (measured to the roof), according to Renault.

Rivals in India

The 2026 Renault Duster will compete against a strong lineup of mid-size SUVs in India, including the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mahindra Thar Roxx, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

With modern hybrid technology, extensive ADAS features, and a strong India-centric approach, the 2026 Renault Duster aims to re-establish itself as a serious contender in the booming mid-size SUV space.

