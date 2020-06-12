Charitech, a blockchain-based video commerce company, announced that their native digital currency Beauty Pay Coin (BPC) has been listed on four different exchanges simultaneously. These are DigiFinex, STEX, ExMarkets, and Crex24.

These are the BPC listing details:

Deposit: June 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM (GMT +4)

Trading: June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM (GMT +4)

Withdrawal: June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM (GMT +4)

BPC is a payment method used on the Beauty Play platform, which will be launched in the second half of this year. It was developed so that users can make P2P transactions without an intermediator which provides better security, faster transactions, and monetary rewards while enabling users to purchase products at a cheaper cost.

Charitech will not only list BPC on the mentioned four exchanges, but will also continue to do so on other famous crypto exchanges in order to expand BPC’s user base in the global market.

The Beauty Play platform is being developed by Charitech in partnership with KMJ Tech, a video solutions provider and information security company based in South Korea.Among many K-Wave contents such as K-pop, K-Idol groups, and K-Drama, the platform will instead focus on K-Beauty.

Beauty Play will be the first platform that allows viewers to purchase products instantly while watching videos, as well as enhance the user’s overall purchasing experience. This it aims to accomplish by showing video simulations and demonstrations on how to use a product instead of using images and photos. Through videos, users can take a closer look at the product and become more confident in their purchase. In addition, the platform will enable influencer marketing, which has become the biggest trend in the e-commerce industry by proving its ability to sell more than 100,000 USD in just 5 minutes.

Moreover, Beauty Play will introduce a system that recognizes voice, images, and videos of product reviews which will lead directly to purchases through the use of Internet-of-Things (IoT).

The Asian beauty market, targeted by BPC and the Beauty Platy platform, is worth 173 billion USD. With an annual average growth rate of 6.7 percent, it has the fastest growth compared to other regions. In 2017, the global market share of the cosmetic market was the highest at around 32 percent and it is expected to grow to 34 percent by 2022. These prove that Asia is arguably the fastest growing market in the world and the most suitable target market for video commerce. In the future, Beauty Play will expand its market reach through partnerships with China’s largest e-commerce platforms.

In commemoration of the BPC exchange listings, various events in which BPC will be given out as rewards will be held sooner or later. For more information, please visit the BPC official website and watch this BPC introduction video.

Follow us to learn more!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/beautypaycoin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beautypaycoin/

Telegram: https://t.me/beautypaycoin/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beautypaycoin/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beauty-pay-coin/

To know the latest prices and market updates, kindly visit crypto data sites like Tokenncoin and CoinMarketCap.