February 17, 2021 – The global cryptocurrency exchange STEX announced today its membership in the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Workgroup ( BVG WG ). The mission of the group, which includes members from all sectors of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry throughout Europe, includes providing European Commission officers with collective feedback on MiCA, the proposed “Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation.” Members of the group are recognized as industry leaders for meeting the values of responsible behaviour and compliance.

“The past years have brought tremendous growth to our Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group,” said Monica Monaco, Secretary General of the BVC WG and Founder and MD of TrustEuAffairs. “The addition of STEX will further reinforce the work of the BVC WG towards a regulated industry. We are glad to welcome STEX and we are certain they will allow the WG to further bring value to the industry in representing it.”

STEX is a licensed, regulated and centralized cryptocurrency spot trading platform based in Estonia and operated by Etna Development OÜ. Established with a strong belief in customer protection, transparency and responsibility of service, STEX has grown and scaled into a mature business with a wide network of partnerships. Following the path of pro-compliant market participant, STEX became an early presenter of tax reporting Smart Services integrations for its customers and prepared for GDPR, AML/CTF compliance ahead of time.

“We are happy and honored to become a Member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group.” - STEX Founder Vadym Kurylovych said. “The crypto community needs to finally realize: customer protection from harm of irresponsible businesses is crucial. This is the only way to make coins and tokens issued by thousands of enthusiasts a mass adopted payment method. We’re here to make it real instead of just amassing paperwork.”

About STEX

Established in 2018, STEX is a powerful cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy to buy, sell and invest digital currencies from one fast, and convenient platform at low competitive rates. Users can choose from more than 400+ trading pairs, purchase crypto with credit or bank cards, and exchange fiat to crypto or crypto to fiat with a few swipes on their mobile device. Founded in Estonia, STEX meets all EU regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges.

