New Delhi, June 16: Citroen C3 Limited Sports edition hatchback has been launched in India with notable upgrades in the design and new features. The Citroen C3 Limited Sports edition price in India starts at INR 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The Citroen C3 range starts at INR 6.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The new C3 hatchback comes with a new interior theme, new bumper, decal and two options - manual transmission and automatic transmission options mated with NA and turbo-petrol engines.

Citroen C3 Limited Sports edition comes without any mechanical changes. The hatchback was introduced in India with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) engine capable of producing up to 82 bhp power and 112 Nm of torque. This variant comes with a manual transmission option. For higher performance, the customers can choose a turbo-petrol variant offering up to 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque with MT (manual transmission) and a higher variant offering the same power but a higher 205 Nm torque mated with AT (automatic transmission). The new C3 Limited Sports edition hatchback comes with a new Garnet Red colour. Citroen C3 Limited Sports Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Newly Launched Citroen C3 Hatchback.

Citroen C3 Limited Sports Edition: What's New?

Citroen C3 new model comes with a distinct look with its 'Sports' badges on the outside and inside. The car maintains its sporty and athletic personality throughout the interior and exterior. The Citroen C3 Limited Sports edition comes with red accent seats with "Sports" badges, ambient lighting, sporty pedals, seatbelt cushions, custom sports-themed seat covers with matching carpet mats and more, adding to its sporty looks. Tesla Robotaxi Launch Soon in Austin: Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Ride Service Appears on Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website.

Citroen C3 Sports edition has an optional 10.25-inch infotainment wireless, 7-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, auto-fold OVRMs, four-speaker audio system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Citroen C3 Limited Sports edition comes with an INR 21,000 premium price over the standard model. For an additional INR 15,000, the customers can get a wireless charger and an optional tech kit, including a dash cam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).