_*Dhaval Solani is a young business personality, making people earn a stable income through his firm "Creditbulls."*_

With the changing dynamics of many different industries, especially from the recent past, it is has become imperative to welcome many young minds in various fields so that they can bring along with them the newness, innovations and creativity of their ideas and concepts for developing a particular business field. The financial sector has also seen similar growth and has given birth to some intelligent minds that could disrupt the industry by providing the right consultancy to people in terms of making investments and earning maximum returns as well. One such dynamic and young businessman from Jamnagar, Gujarat is Dhaval Solani, who with his investments company called "Creditbulls" has changed the face of the industry for the better.

Aiming to help people invest in the right direction and gain returns from the same, Creditbulls offers monthly returns that get deposited in the investor's account every month.

Creditbulls have come up with great SIP plans recently that have been launched on July 1, 2020. Talking about the same, they are offering two plans; one is Creditbulls future plan - 5 years - ROI 16.08% and the other is Creditbulls children's plan 10 years - ROI 18.16%. To make it easier for its clients, people can invest with a minimum of Rs 1000 per month in each plan. The company says that it will provide 89681 in the future plan on investment of 1k after 5 years. And, would provide 311,689 in children's plan on investment of 1k after 10 years.

People have always had their share of struggles regarding the reduced deposit interest rates and having a lack of knowledge and even fear in terms of investing in shares and mutual funds. This paves the way for people and entrepreneurs who with the right amount of expertise in investment techniques can help people by guiding them with finance, equity markets and take them towards the right direction for investing their money. To make all these things easier for people, Dhaval Solani as the founder and CEO has come up with his company called "Creditbulls" that can help people earn double interest on their deposits with his company's fixed deposit plans and now SIP plans.

Solani studied Business Administration in Finance Stream and gained a masters degree. He always was inclined towards making his name as a businessman as against getting tied up in a typical 9 to 5 job. For this, he aspired to become an online mentor, but somehow life's circumstances took him to another path. After that, Solani realized his purpose and started working towards helping people by initiating a company in the form of Creditbulls, where people could generate a stable income monthly without having to learn stock trading and finance.

To know more visit.