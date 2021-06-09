Bradley Theodore's and Supercarrooms last supper event. May 27th 2021

In a complete Rolls-Royce setting provided by a Holman Motorcars of Fort Lauderdale, Bradley Theodore and The Supercar Chef joined forces to create the first ever real edible culinary art exprience. Attended by the who of who's of Miami this event was only for 36 lucky guest.

Supercarrooms members and patrons were ore by the dramatic Supercarrooms style setting of Rolls-Royce's of all makes and models. The five course culinary masterpiece created by the supercar chef were all hand-painted in front of all patrons by Bradley Theodore. This was magical to exprience.

In true Supercarroom style the Last Supper was accompanied by an array of exquisite flavored Iced Naturally flavored "Elephant tea", to which The Supercar Chef also used as an ingredient in his signature last supper lamb. The desert was served in a form of a live performance by Bradley Theodore live painting of a brand new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motorcars and Holman Motorcars.

The perfect evening of culinary excellence art and Rolls-Royces.

A moment to cherish forever

Further information on the possibility of seeing Bradley Theodore Rolls-Royce please contact Supercarrooms info@supercarrooms.miami

About Supercarrooms:

Envisage a collaboration of automobile engineering with detailed aesthetics and a desire to push the boundaries. With this imagination comes the possibility of creating exceptional pieces of automotive history. These pieces become integral to shaping the future and become highly collectable due to the nature of their limited numbers and rarity, thus making them highly desirable.

A Supercar Rooms Experience engages all sensory perceptions, enabling the guest to have a heightened understanding of the foundations of where, how and why certain characteristics evoke such powerful engagement. SCR ensures that no details are spared in curating an event filled with content and interaction whilst always delivering on the highest level of hospitality