Mumbai: In a significant move to bolster India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, Mahindra’s Charge_iN and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to set up advanced EV charging stations at HPCL fuel outlets nationwide, leveraging one of the country's largest retail networks to make electric mobility more accessible.

The agreement holds strategic significance as India accelerates its transition toward green transportation. HPCL’s existing Retail Outlet footprint provides a strong platform for accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployment and seamless nationwide expansion.

Charge_iN by Mahindra is part of the company's vision to UNLIMIT electric mobility by building ultrafast charging network which also aligns with the government’s vision of strengthening public EV charging infrastructure. These charging stations will exclusively feature 180 kW dual gun chargers designed to deliver faster, more convenient, and reliable charging for electric four-wheelers.

The cooperation with HPCL represents the next step in the collective efforts of Charge_iN by Mahindra in India to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem. This is regarded as an important foundation for realizing the goal of widespread electric vehicle adoption and promoting sustainable transportation in the world’s third largest automotive market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).