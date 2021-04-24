"THE LAST SUPPER"

We thought we seen it all. But in the Art capital of the world "Miami" renowned artist Bradley Theodore has teamed up with Supercarrooms.miami and The Supercar Chef to creat for the first time only edible real art. A truly unique experience taking into account Supercarrooms.miami curate special culinary experiences tailored to a car brand exclusively for their members.

A quote from Xxxx Elo founder and curator of supercarrooms. I am ecstatic to explore this new experience merging our culinary masterpiece with Bradley Theodore's Art. This will be the first time in history that an artist will sell his art only to be consumed and not exhibited. This is so rad and fresh. I love it.

This experience will be taking place at supercarrooms in Wynwood on Thursday May 13th. From 7pm to 10pm. Please register your interest info@supercarrooms.miami

Bradley Theodore is known for his colorful paintings and prints of fashion icons. He is a multi-disciplinary artist whose iconoclastic approach to art can be found internationally, from 10-foot murals on the streets of New York, Tokyo, and Milan, to sold-out solo exhibitions in London. Evoking the universality of color, skeletons, and celebrity, Bradley Theodore distills figures to skeletal forms, a confrontation that the artist calls “an act of living”, pushing color to express memory, emotion, and lived experiences. Theodore’s portraits juxtapose the legendary and mortal qualities of modern and contemporary fashion icons and the artist has become a staple in the art and fashion scene in New York City.

Theodore has collaborated with popular artists and brands on creative projects, including Moët, Rolls-Royce, and Moleskine. In 2016, Bradley was the official artist for the US Open, where he created four murals on display at the tournament's venue; and was the subject of independent film “Becoming: Bradley Theodore”, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. In 2017, Google invited Theodore to their Artist in Residence program (AiR), where he employed the tech giant’s Tilt Brush tool to create art in another dimension and invite viewers to experience his creations in a more intimate way. Most recently, in 2018, for the 50th anniversary of PUMA’s Suede, Bradley designed a limited edition series of sneakers and garments. Launching in early 2019, will be Bradley’s second collaboration PUMA, featuring a more extensive collection. The artist currently lives and works in Miami.

About Supercarrooms - THE VISION 'World's First Automotive Dining Experience'

The term 'Supercar' evokes the mind to envisage a collaboration of automobile engineering with detailed aesthetics and a desire to push the boundaries. With this imagination comes the possibility of creating exceptional pieces of automotive history. These pieces become integral to shaping the future and become highly collectable due to the nature of their limited numbers and rarity, thus making them highly desirable.

A Supercar Rooms Experience engages all sensory perceptions, enabling the guest to have a heightened understanding of the foundations of where, how and why certain characteristics evoke such powerful engagement. SCR ensures that no details are spared in curating an event filled with content and interaction whilst always delivering on the highest level of hospitality.

Available for Social Celebrations, Corporate Events, Brand Activations, Private Events, Galas, Consultations, Product Launches, Festivals Concerts, Automotive Events

Founder and creator Elo, the British-born automotive visionary owner of one of today’s most coveted collections of classic, vintage and custom designed vehicles – on two wheels and four – forms the centerpiece of an aesthetically fueled concept in luxury automotive excellence, epicurean hospitality and nightlife entertainment, considered to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Elo started to develop his own collection of cars, this passion stemmed from an early fascination and appreciation to automobiles. His collection grew into having a car for every mood and occasion. A real car enthusiast, Elo is an avid collector for over 30 years. Presenting on various TV show's such as; 'Modern Wheels or Classic Steals' on DAVETV and 'Ultimate Wheels' on HISTORY UK channel and 'Slips' MTV. Elo has secured himself as a leader in the automotive custom/classic car scene.

'A lot of these cars are Design Icons ...They are literally 'Rolling Pieces of Art,'… If you look at them, you see design, ingenuity, determination and commitment, these are the stories I want to hear..." In 2015, Elo decided to bring his creative expertise to the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Arts and Entertainment District. A conceptual idea turned reality and henceforth the World’s first 'Road Art' Gallery was created with the inaugural during Art Basel 2015.

Miami Supercar Rooms is the world’s first members-only Road Art Gallery and Premier Automotive Event Space. As of 2018, an impressive 34,000 square foot indoor and outdoor venue revolves around a purpose-built Road Art Gallery, housing a continuing changing display of some of the most desirable cars in the world.