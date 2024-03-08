New Delhi, March 8: Ducati is gearing up to introduce a new superbike in India, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S high-performance motorcycle is expected to take the attention of bike enthusiasts with its design, power and performance.

As per a report of Livemint, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is likely to make its debut in India on the anticipated date of March 12. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is expected to be available in two colour options, which might include Ducati Red and Grey Nero. The Streetfighter V4 S with Ducati Red colour model is expected to be priced at around Rs 27.80 lakh and the bike with Grey Nero colour model might have a price tag of Rs 28 lakh. Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch in Next Quarter Ahead of FY25, To Be World’s First CNG Bike for Mileage-Conscious Customers: Report.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is expected to come equipped with a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine. The engine of the Streetfighter V4 S is expected to deliver 205bhp pf power at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 123Nm at 9,500rpm. The motorcycle is rumoured to have a 6-speed gearbox, which might be enhanced by the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) system. The Streetfighter V4 S is anticipated to have dual 330mm front disc brakes and a 245mm rear disc brake with a 2-piston calliper. KTM RC 2024 and KTM Adventure 2024 New Models Launched With Fresh Colour Options; Check New Shades and Other Details.

The Streetfighter V4 S is anticipated to come with advanced Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES), which is expected to provide a comfortable ride for its riders. The bike might feature full LED lighting with auto-cut turn indicators, Daytime Running lamps and Ducati Power Launch. Ducati will likely to provide accessories, which may include the Anti-theft system, Ducati Data Analyser+, Ducati Multimedia System, GPS module and heated grips. Ducati might also offer a 24-month unlimited mileage warranty and recommending service maintenance in every 12,000 km.

