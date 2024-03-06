New Delhi, March 6: Bajaj Auto was expected to launch the world's first CNG bike by 2025, bringing the new fuel-efficient model to the people. The company also said that the bike will cost more as it will have CNG and petrol fuel options. Now, the Indian automotive company says that it will launch its first CNG bike in the next quarter. The reports said that Bajaj Auto has more than 30% share in Indian three-wheeler market segment.

According to the report by Business Today, Bajaj Auto will launch its most anticipated CNG bike before the previously stated launch time. The report said that the Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said that the upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle will do what the Hero company did: cut the fuel cost to half. He reportedly added that the fuel cost had a 50% to 60% reduction in the fuel cost and also operating costs. KTM RC 2024 and KTM Adventure 2024 New Models Launched With Fresh Colour Options; Check New Shades and Other Details.

Bajaj CNG bike will be an ideal choice for customers to tackle the rising costs of fuel. Bajaj said that its CNG prototype had seen a reduction of up to 50% in CO2 and 75% in Carbon Monoxide. Besides, Bajaj Auto's CNG Prototype will reportedly have a 90% reduction in non-methane hydrocarbon emissions.

Bajaj Auto is set to launch its new Bajaj Pulsar, which the report said would be the 'biggest Pulsar ever' in FY2025. Bajaj also added that it focuses on super segmentation for Pulsar instead of premiumisation. The report also said Bajaj Auto will focus on the 125cc Plus segment. OLA S1 Pro Electric Scooter Receives Domestic Value Addition Certification Under Government’s PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry: Report.

According to a report by Economic Times Auto, Bajaj Auto will launch its upcoming CNG bikes at higher prices. The report said that the company urged the Indian government to reduce the GST on CNG bikes to 12% to increase their adoption. The motorcycles will reportedly have a special tank that will work for both petrol and CNG fuel options. Bajaj Auto has been developing its CNG motorcycle with mileage-conscious customers in mind.

