New Delhi, October 27: Ducati has launched its new adventure motorcycle in India, the 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2. The latest model comes with a lighter design and offers advanced tech features. The Multistrada V2 provides a smoother riding experience for those who love adventure and prefer different terrains. The new model is about 18 kg lighter, making it sportier and easier to manoeuvre in versatile riding conditions

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 price in India ranges between INR 18.88 lakh and INR 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The main features of the bike include an evolved chassis for precise and stable riding, a new display, a new seat adjustable from 850mm to 830mm in height, a redesigned front offering a more aggressive and dynamic look, independent suspension for customised riding, and the new Ducati twin-cylinder engine. 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Teased? Ducati Shares Teaser Image of Its Upcoming Sports Motorcycle, Likely To Launch Soon.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Specifications and Features

The latest Ducati Multistrada V2 model comes with a liquid-cooled 890cc Ducati V2 twin-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder. It is capable of generating up to 115 hp of power at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The new model is E20 fuel compliant. The engine is paired with a six-speed DQS up/down 2.0 transmission. The company offers extended valve clearance intervals of 45,000 km and an oil check at 15,000 km. The warranty on the bike is 24 months with unlimited mileage.

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 features a new monocoque aluminium frame, a 45mm fully adjustable fork for the front suspension, and a fully adjustable monoshock rear suspension. The bike has a 1,572.5 mm wheelbase, 105.5 mm trail, 19-litre tank capacity, and various safety equipment. These include Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and Ducati Brake Light (DBL) EVO. Kia Carens CNG Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Car Launched in India.

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 also includes various accessories such as plastic or aluminium side cases, a centre stand, a crash protection kit, and more. It is available in Ducati Red and Storm Green colours at all Ducati dealerships in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ducati India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).