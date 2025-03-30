New Delhi, March 30: In March 2025, many car and bike companies introduced new models offering advanced specifications and features compared to the previous generation models. This month, companies including MG Astor 2025, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S, Hyundai Creta N Line, Kia EV6 facelift, Aston Martin Vanquish, Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition, and other models like the Renault Kiger and Kwid were launched in India.

This month, Royal Enfield Classic 650, KTM 390 Enduro R, Aprilia Tuono 457, 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark, 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, 2025 Honda Shine 100, 2025 Ducati Panigale V4, Ultraviolette Shockwave and Ultraviolette Tesseract scooter were launched in India. In April 2025, many new cars and bikes running on petrol and battery will be launched. 2025 MG Astor Launched in India at INR 9.99 Lakh; Check Specifications and Features of ‘The Blockbuster SUV’.

Upcoming Car Launches in April 2025

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: This car will be launched in India on April 14, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed all the details about its exterior, interior, and features. The VW Tiguan R-Line will be launched in India with a 2.0-litre TSI engine churning out 204 PS power and 320 Nm of torque. It will have a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: The upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was expected to launch in March 2025; however, the company did not introduce it. The key highlights of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki EV are that it might include two battery pack options (49kWh and 61kWh) and offer a range of up to 500km. Additionally, it may have features like Level-2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra Thar 3-door: This car is expected to launch on April 15 with 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 2.2-litre turbo diesel engines. It may have both manual and automatic transmission options.

Skoda Kodiaq: Skoda may be launched with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission and two options: AWD and 4WD.

In addition to these models, the Tata Harrier EV and Tata Curvv EV may be launched soon. The Kia Carens facelift is also expected to launch soon. They may or may not be introduced in April 2025.

Upcoming Bike Launches in April 2025

Bajaj Chetak 3503: Bajaj will reportedly launch its third model of its latest Bajaj Check 35 series in April. It already launched two models, 3501 and 3502, in 2024. It is expected to have a 3.5 kWh battery, offering up to 153 km (IDC figures) and a top speed of 73 kmph,

KTM 390 Enduro R, KTM 390 SMC R: KTM may launch its highly anticipated bikes in India in April 2025. The KTM 390 Enduro R may be launched with a 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine offering up to 44.2 bhp and 39 Nm torque. It may have a six-speed manual with assist and slipper clutch. The KTM Enduro SMC R may have the same configuration but may not miss out on some features. Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch Confirmed on March 27, 2025, Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Other models rumoured to launch include the Ducati Panigale V2, Hero Karizma XMR 250, Triumph Tiger Sport 800, Kawasaki Z900, and Suzuki GSX-8s. However, the company has yet to make any official announcements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).