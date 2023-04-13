New Delhi, April 13 : EVs are witnessing exponential growth all over the world, and it is definitely not a hype. EVs are also the need of the hour, if the devastating global warming and carbon footprint need to be addressed immediately and efficiently. EVs are not only eco-friendly with zero-emissions, but they are also highly cost effective with low running costs and very practical for everyday use.

The new-age EVs are also highly tech-laden and super stylish to cater to the taste of every consumer. EVs are also virtually free of noise and vibrations offering a very peaceful and comfortable ride experience to the occupants. And last but not the least, EVs can offer instant torque. meaning rapid acceleration to satisfy the sporty driving fanatics. Given its slew of benefits, it is no wonder why EV popularity is skyrocketing even in a cautious car market like India. Here, we are looking into all the important questions that you may have when considering bringing home your own EV. So, continue to read. New York International Auto Show: All-New Hyundai Kona With Electrified Powertrain Officially Unveiled, Here’s All the Details.

What Does EV Stand For?

EV simply stands for Electric Vehicle. Hence, any vehicle which runs on battery powered electricity and do not use any other type of fuel is an EV. EVs can range from two-wheelers to personal cars, big luxury cars and SUVs to large commercial vehicles. Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG GT 63 S E Flagship Performance Luxury Coupe in India; From Specs To Price, Here’s All That You Need To Know.

When Was The First Electric Car Made?

While the very concept of EVs might seem to be fairly new, especially in India, the first electric vehicle was invented over a century than 100 years ago.

In Around 1832, Robert Anderson developed the first crude electric vehicle. However, the EVs became a practically usable vehicle the late 1800s. Thomas Parker, an English inventor developed the first practical electric vehicle back in 1884. The Victorian EV pioneer also designed a steam-powered generator to recharge the electric vehicle.

In the current times, the electric vehicles or EVs are witnessing a steep rise in popularity across the globe for the same reasons that they were first invented and became phenomenal vehicles for.

How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

With a proper setup, charging your electric car will cost around Rs 100-200 at a charging station, while charging the EV at a home set up would cost you around Rs 180-500, which is way cheaper than any other type of fossil fuel. Hence, the running costs of EVs are really affordable for any vehicle owner.

How Long Does It Take To Charge an Electric Car?

Electric cars can be easily charged at home or at a proper charging station. Charging it at home with its dedicated setup is the most convenient, as you can plug it in over the night to get fully charged even with the slowest adapters. An electric car can take anywhere from 40 minutes to 8 hours to charge up to 100% depending on the battery capacity and the charger. With rapid charging support, you can charge your EV as fast as within 30 minutes.

How Does EV Tax Credit Work?

As part of the government push to promote emission less EVs, tax benefits under the new Section 80EEB were announced back in 2019. Under this section individual taxpayers can avail a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs on the interest paid for the car loan taken to purchase an EV.

This tax incentive is applicable for the purchase of any EV, i.e. electric car or two-wheeler for personal or professional use, when registered in the name of an individual owner or business. This tax benefit is applicable for the entire duration of the car loan for the EV.

After considering all the above benefits of the EV and knowing the important EV facts, we do hope that you can easily make your buying decision. There are currently many highly attractive electric cars in the Indian market including the massively popular Tata Nexon EV and its contender the Mahindra XUV400, while a slew of brand new absolute cool EVs are coming our way soon to spoil the buyers for choices.

