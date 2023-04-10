New Delhi, April 10 : South Korean car giant Hyundai has unveiled the new generation Kona Electric at the New York International Auto Show. The all-new Hyundai Kona EV is placed in the small e-SUV segment of the US car market.

Hyundai has primarily focused on the electric car’s powertrain and has built the EV's platform accordingly, keeping in line with its aim at offering cutting-edge electrified mobility. Keep reading to know more. Hyundai IONIQ 6 Bags Top Three Awards at the New York International Auto Show; Here’s All About the Hat-Trick Success of the Premium EV.

All-new Hyundai Kona Electric Unveiled in US:

The new generation Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has grown bigger and better than its predecessor. It more spacious, convenient and more feature-rich than before. The new Kona is 171.5-inch long, 71.9-inch wide and comes riding on a 104.7-inch wheelbase. It also comes with drag coefficient of as less as 0.27 owing to its excellent aerodynamic design. Hyundai Teases Its All-New Micro-SUV Declaring It’s Coming Soon To Take the Indians to Places Out in the Wild; Check Out The Teasers.

Under the hood, the new Kona EV comes packed with a 64.8-kWh battery, which is capable of offering a range of up to 418 km, while its efficient electric motor offers 201 hp of max power along with 255 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai has also significantly upgraded the all-new Kona Electric’s interior to cater to the modern customers’ requirements and preferences. There are 12.3-inch panoramic display screens integrated with a floating horizontal C-Pad on the dashboard. The gear selector is now placed behind the steering wheel, freeing up more space.

The new-gen Hyundai Kona Electric comes with battery preconditioning for optimal performance and best charging capabilities even during cold weather conditions. The EV also features Smart Regenerative System, a new charging port door lamp to improve visibility in the dark, forward 'frunk' storage, exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) ability, active grille shutters and i-PEDAL driving mode and much more, which makes it a superb efficient and convenient compact electrified SUV to be driven around in any condition in and around the city, combined with a cool, peppy design.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2023 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).